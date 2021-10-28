Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 26,124 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.25 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

