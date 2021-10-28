Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 4,437 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

