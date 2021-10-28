Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

