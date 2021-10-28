Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,063 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $49,452,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 80,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

SSO opened at $134.65 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

