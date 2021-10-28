Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

