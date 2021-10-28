Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 261 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.61.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

