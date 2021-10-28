Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,385.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KALTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 1,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,076. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

