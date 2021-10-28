Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

