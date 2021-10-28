CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

