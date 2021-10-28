Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 64,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,281. The firm has a market cap of $435.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coastal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

