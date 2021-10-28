Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stake Lessened by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 384,302 shares during the quarter. Codexis accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.97% of Codexis worth $87,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,653. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

