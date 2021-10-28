Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 318,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,335. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

