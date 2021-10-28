Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CGNX shares. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.