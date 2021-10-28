Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.060 EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,712. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

