Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of 66.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 1,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

