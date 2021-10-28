Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Comcast stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 21,157,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,710,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comcast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Comcast worth $2,329,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

