Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:FIX traded up $6.26 on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 275,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

