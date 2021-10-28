Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

