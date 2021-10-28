Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.68, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.