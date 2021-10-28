Comparing AcuityAds (ATY) & The Competition

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AcuityAds to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.31% -1,722.92% -11.33%

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AcuityAds and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 645 3110 4768 89 2.50

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.33%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 26.63%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 31.85 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 16.39

AcuityAds’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

