Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 42,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

