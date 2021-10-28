CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.230 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.66. 8,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,955. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. CONMED has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

