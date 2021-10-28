Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $268.07 million and $4.98 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00205826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00098654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

