Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Constellium stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

