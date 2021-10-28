Contrasting Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hang Lung Properties and Nam Tai Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 9.23 -$331.40 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 13.68 $15.69 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Nam Tai Property 33.17% 19.49% 7.58%

Risk and Volatility

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Hang Lung Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

