Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $824.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $820.46 and its 200 day moving average is $786.57. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

