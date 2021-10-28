Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

NYSE TRI opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.