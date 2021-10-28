Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.