Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Square to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 221.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

