Cormark Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$8.03.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$5.50 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$3.47 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.96.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

