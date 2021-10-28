Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $122,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.