Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

