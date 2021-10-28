Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

