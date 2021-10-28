Cortex One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.98 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00205217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,442,654 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

