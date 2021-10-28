Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CJREF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $931.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

