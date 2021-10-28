Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

