CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

