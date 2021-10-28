County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

ICBK stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

