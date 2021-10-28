Cowen Downgrades ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
Shares of ERYP stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
