Cowen Downgrades ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ERYP stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

