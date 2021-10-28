Credit Suisse AG Has $84.21 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.06% of Zymeworks worth $84,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.