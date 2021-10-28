Credit Suisse AG Has $86.22 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,452 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of KLA worth $86,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $61,785,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in KLA by 151.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,825,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 309.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,677,000 after acquiring an additional 162,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in KLA by 57.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,085,000 after acquiring an additional 112,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $340.57 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.32.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

