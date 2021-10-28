Credit Suisse AG Has $89.55 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,488,821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $89,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.05 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.