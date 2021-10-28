Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 103.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $81,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

