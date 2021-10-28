Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271,583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.69% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $106,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several research firms have commented on WAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

