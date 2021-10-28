Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $92,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

