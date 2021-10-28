Credit Suisse AG Sells 93,771 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $111,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

