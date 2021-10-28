Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €80.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of BAS opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.09. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

