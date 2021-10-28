Credit Suisse Group Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $298.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.05.

HCA stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

