Credit Suisse Group Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

CSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,515. Constellium has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

