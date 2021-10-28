Credit Suisse Group Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.
CSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,515. Constellium has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
