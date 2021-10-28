Credit Suisse Group Increases Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $92.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

